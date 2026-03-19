Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.40, changing hands as high as $10.95 per share. Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.78 per share, with $14.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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