Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Price Target Increased by 7.28% to 14.50

The average one-year price target for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) has been revised to 14.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.28% from the prior estimate of 13.52 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.18% from the latest reported closing price of 14.33 / share.

Two Harbors Investment Declares $0.45 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 3, 2023 received the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $14.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.75%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 37.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Harbors Investment. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWO is 0.12%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 75,135K shares. The put/call ratio of TWO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,495K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,813K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,094K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,084K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 5.93% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,171K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,045K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,945K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Background Information

Two Harbors Investment Background Information

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a Maryland corporation focused on investing, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and related investments. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company selectively acquires and manages an investment portfolio of its target assets, which is constructed to generate attractive returns through market cycles. The Company focuses on security selection and implement a relative value investment approach across various sectors within the mortgage market. Its target assets include the following: Agency RMBS (which includes inverse interest-only Agency securities classified as Agency Derivatives for purposes of U.S. GAAP), meaning RMBS whose principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (or Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (or Fannie Mae), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (or Freddie Mac); Mortgage servicing rights (MSR); and Other financial assets comprising approximately 5% to 10% of the portfolio.

