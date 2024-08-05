Two Harbors Investment Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.99, changing hands as low as $12.49 per share. Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.83 per share, with $14.5898 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.91.

