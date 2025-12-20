Stocks
TWOD

Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock (TWOD) Price Target Decreased by 10.39% to 25.08

December 20, 2025 — 08:55 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TWOD) has been revised to $25.08 / share. This is a decrease of 10.39% from the prior estimate of $27.99 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.78 to a high of $29.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.56% from the latest reported closing price of $25.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Harbors Investment - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWOD is 0.05%, an increase of 22.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 364K shares.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 12K shares.

Sofos Investments holds 5K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Two Harbors Investment Corp. - Preferred Stock-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Two Harbors Investment Corp. - Preferred Stock-> See our take on Two Harbors Investment Corp. - Preferred Stock Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TWOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.