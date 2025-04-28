TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT Earnings Results: $TWO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT ($TWO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $-20,330,000, beating estimates of $-30,573,205 by $10,243,205.

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT Insider Trading Activity

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT insiders have traded $TWO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM ROSS GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,502 shares for an estimated $523,402 .

. NICHOLAS LETICA (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,733 shares for an estimated $176,292 .

. REBECCA B SANDBERG (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,385 shares for an estimated $165,555 .

. ROBERT RUSH (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,207 shares for an estimated $141,006 .

. ALECIA HANSON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,188 shares for an estimated $59,711 .

. JILLIAN HALM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,332 shares for an estimated $27,663 .

. NATHAN BOUCHER (EVP General Counsel RoundPoint) sold 686 shares for an estimated $7,642

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

