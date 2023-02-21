Markets
TWO.PRC

Two Harbors Investment Corp's Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

February 21, 2023 — 02:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.12 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.61% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRC was trading at a 14.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 24.62% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO.PRC shares, versus TWO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

TWO.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are off about 2.6%.

Also see:
 MNTA YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of PBYI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVFY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWO.PRC
TWO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.