Two Harbors Investment Corp's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9062), with shares changing hands as low as $23.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TWO.PRB was trading at a 4.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.59% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are up about 0.5%.

