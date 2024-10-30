News & Insights

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s Financial Stability at Risk Due to Borrower Data Vulnerabilities

October 30, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. faces significant business risks due to its reliance on the accuracy and completeness of information provided by mortgage loan borrowers. Misrepresentations in borrower information, whether intentional or negligent, can lead to substantial financial losses if not detected before loan funding, as they may result in loans being unsalable or subject to repurchase. The company’s controls and processes may not always catch such discrepancies, potentially impacting its business operations and financial stability. This dependency on borrower-provided data underscores a vulnerability that could materially affect Two Harbors’ financial condition.

The average TWO stock price target is $14.61, implying 22.06% upside potential.

