Two Harbors Investment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TWO

In trading on Friday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.79, changing hands as low as $13.26 per share. Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.055 per share, with $15.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.67.

