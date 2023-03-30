Two Harbors Investment About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TWO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/23, Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 4/28/23. As a percentage of TWO's recent stock price of $14.42, this dividend works out to approximately 4.16%, so look for shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp to trade 4.16% lower — all else being equal — when TWO shares open for trading on 4/3/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TWO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 16.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.12 per share, with $22.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.38.

In Thursday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

