Two Harbors Investment About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TWO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of TWO's recent stock price of $12.42, this dividend works out to approximately 2.74%, so look for shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp to trade 2.74% lower — all else being equal — when TWO shares open for trading on 7/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TWO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.78 per share, with $14.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.40.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TWO makes up 3.72% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TWO).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 5 series of preferred stock that are senior to TWO — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further TWO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.