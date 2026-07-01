Two Harbors Investment About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TWO)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TWO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TWO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.78 per share, with $14.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.40.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TWO makes up 3.72% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TWO).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 5 series of preferred stock that are senior to TWO — find out what they are ».
In Wednesday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further TWO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.