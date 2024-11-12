Two Harbors appoints Travis Swenson as CFO

Two Harbors (TWO) announced that the board of directors approved the appointment of Travis Swenson as CFO, with an effective date of May 5, 2025. Prior to the effective date, Swenson will serve as deputy CFO and will report to William Dellal, the company’s interim CFO. Dellal will resign from his role as of the effective date. Prior to joining Two, Swenson most recently served as the CFO of Colliers Mortgage from 2020 to November.

