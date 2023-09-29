Two groups, including Apollo, bidding for SAS airline -Aftenposten

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Two groups of investors, including U.S. private equity group Apollo Global Management APO.N, are bidding for Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST, Norwegian daily Aftenposten reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

It was not immediately clear who was leading the second group of investors, the newspaper added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

