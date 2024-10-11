News & Insights

Personal Finance

Two Great Dividend ETFs for Income Investors

October 11, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Two Great Dividend ETFs for Income Investors

Investors seeking high-yield dividend income have traditionally favored Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, but the rise of ETFs has created new alternatives. Many ETFs now offer competitive yields and enhanced diversification, making them attractive to income-focused investors. 

 

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) stand out for their strong yields and market exposure. JEPI, an actively managed fund, employs a covered call strategy and delivers monthly payouts, while SCHD, a passively managed fund, tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and provides quarterly dividends. 

 

Both funds have demonstrated solid performance, even in volatile markets, with JEPI boasting a 12-month yield of 7.55% and SCHD offering 3.34%. 

Finsum: ETFs offering a reliable alternative to individual dividend stocks, balancing income generation with long-term market resilience, are a great income source in the current environment. 

  • income ETFs
  • dividends
  • ETFs

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.