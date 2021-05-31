Two French reactors offline for testing after weekend shutdowns

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Two of France's nuclear reactors went into automatic shutdown over the weekend and are undergoing testing before a return to production, operator EDF EDF.PA said on Monday.

The Bugey 2 and Saint Laurent 1 reactors went offline on Saturday and Sunday respectively, removing 1.8 gigawatts (GW) from available capacity.

The Bugey 2 reactor went offline during an islanding test, which entails the reactor being isolated from the electrical network while trying to maintain power.

Teams have been assigned to carry out diagnostics and maintenance necessary to restart the unit safely, the company said.

The Saint Laurent 1 reactor went offline on Sunday afternoon and diagnostics checks are under way to determine the origin of the event and restart production safely and as quickly as possible, EDF said.

EDF said the shutdowns had no impact on the safety of the installations.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

