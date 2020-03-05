Two Factors for the Price of One in This Small-Cap ETF

When it comes to investment factors, value is often viewed through a longer-term lens while momentum places greater emphasis on stocks' recent performances. That doesn't mean combining these two concepts isn't practical.

The VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is a prime example of that notion that when properly executed, marrying value and momentum has potential benefits for investors.

USVM is something of a hidden gem among small-cap exchange traded funds, but it's neither new nor small – two of the traits many users to qualify an ETF's worth. The $225.45 million fund debuted in October 2017 and follows the MSCI USA Small Cap Select Value Momentum Blend Index.

“The Index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities of small-capitalization U.S. issuers that have higher exposure to value and momentum factors while also maintaining moderate turnover and lower realized volatility than traditional capitalization weighted indexes,” according to VictoryShares.

As the chart below indicates, USVM can be an alternative or complement to traditional small-cap strategies, such as the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), which tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, due to low overlap.

Courtesy: ETF Research Center

Understanding USVM

Funds that emphasize traditionally screen for the least expensive stocks while momentum-based strategies look for the securities with the strongest momentum. That doesn't mean USVM's 508 holdings are simply an even divide along the lines of each factor. Rather, USVM holdings are ranked by both momentum and value traits and are weighted by expected risk to the overall lineup.

“This focus gives the fund cleaner exposure to value and momentum than multifactor funds that target more factors,” said Morningstar in a recent note. “Researchers have known about these bedrock factors since the early 1990s, and they’ve paid off out-of-sample and outside academia, which breeds confidence they are likely to persist and not just the product of data mining. Despite its focus, the fund still offers good diversification because value tends to work well when momentum doesn’t and vice versa.”

Factors are sector agnostic, but there are some groups that frequently appear in traditional value strategies while others are known to be large contributors in momentum. For example, financial services and healthcare, which combine for over 35% of USVM's weight, often top value funds. Likewise, momentum can lean toward more cyclical fare. USVM allocates over 23% of its combined weight to technology and consumer discretionary stocks, but that's underweight the benchmark's weight by about 300 basis points.

“This strategy’s sector-relative approach to stock selection is distinctive,” according to the research firm. “Morningstar research suggests this approach should improve the efficacy of value investing, though it may modestly hinder its ability to effectively capture momentum.”

Other Benefits

Broadly speaking, small caps often command premiums relative to larger stocks and have higher financing needs, meaning more accumulation of debt. But by those metrics, USVM compares favorably with the MSCI USA Small Cap Index.

The fund's long-term debt/capital, price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios are all lower than those found on the parent index. Additionally, USVM can reduce some of the volatility associated with smaller equities.

“More-volatile stocks receive lower weightings. This gives the portfolio a modest defensive bent and improves diversification,” according to Morningstar. “However, it can also introduce some sector tilts relative to the MSCI USA Index. For example, the fund currently has greater exposure to the real estate sector than that benchmark.”

