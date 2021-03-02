Two ESG bonds stand out in crowded IG bond market

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Mar 2 (IFR) - In the midst of a supply surge of US dollar corporate issuance Mastercard and Boston Properties stood out for new environmental social and governance linked bonds that launched Tuesday.

For Boston Properties, rated Baa1/BBB+, the US$850m 11-year green bond is its third such offering, but Mastercard's US$600m 10-year, rated A1/A+, was its debut sustainability bond as part of a larger US$1.3bn two-part financing package.

The US investor base dedicated to ESG funds has grown rapidly in the last year and can offer a way for issuers to stand out from a crowded field to attract demand.

"The US’s adoption of sustainable finance has become a force to be reckoned with in the capital markets," said Arthur Krebbers, head of sustainable finance for NatWest. "We think the Biden administration will see that trend accelerate because you’re going to start seeing more regulatory and institutional support similar to what we’ve seen in the European market."

Mastercard launched a US$600m 10-year at 50bp over Treasuries and a US$700m non-ESG-linked 30-year at 78bp over, in from initial price thoughts of US Treasuries plus 75bp-80bp and 100bp area.

At those levels, Mastercard's ESG offering landed tight to its existing credit curve, where its 2030s were trading at 54bp over Treasuries prior to announcement, according to a report from research firm CreditSights.

Still, the new ESG bond offered compensation over Visa's shorter-duration debut green bond it priced back in August. Visa's US$500m seven-year green bond priced at 35bp over Treasuries and the 0.75% 2027 is now trading below par at around 47bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess data.

"Mastercard does have a slightly steeper credit curve at the long end compared to many tech peers plus Visa, and so there is a case for value in extending for long-term buy-and-hold investors," CreditSights noted in the report. "Our sense is that past long-dated issuance from Mastercard and Visa tends to get snapped up by that investor base, with consequently limited secondary liquidity for long bonds."

Mastercard is the latest to issue in the sustainability format, which allocates funds to both green projects and social initiatives. The company's sustainability bond framework, released last month, details eligible social projects as various initiatives to help with financial literacy, access to digital financing, Covid-19 relief to small businesses and combating discrimination and racism.

Boston Properties will use the funds to repay a US$500m delayed draw term loan facility and other eligible green projects. The 11-year bond landed at a spread of 118bp over Treasuries.

Much of the ESG issuance of late has come from banks and energy companies, but traditional tech companies such as Alphabet or now even financial tech companies like Visa and Mastercard are stepping up to the plate.

"Technology companies have a major role to play on the environmental side when you think about the carbon footprint of all of our data usage to where it risks becoming the new airlines in terms of carbon usage," Krebbers said.

Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, NatWest, and US Bank are lead bookrunners on the Matercard deal. Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and TD Securities led the Boston Properties trade.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran)

