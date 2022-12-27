Two employees treated for injuries after Dec. 24 fire at HF Sinclair's Tulsa refinery

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Two employees were treated for minor injuries sustained in a fire that has since been extinguished at HF Sinclair Corp's DINO.N 155,300-barrel-per-day refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 24, the company said on Tuesday.

The workers were released after being treated on-site, after the fire broke out at around 2:20 p.m. CT, the company said. The incident is under investigation, the refiner added.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

