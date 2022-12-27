US Markets
DINO

Two employees treated for injuries after Dec. 24 fire at HF Sinclair's Tulsa refinery

December 27, 2022 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Two employees were treated for minor injuries sustained in a fire that has since been extinguished at HF Sinclair Corp's DINO.N 155,300-barrel-per-day refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 24, the company said on Tuesday.

The workers were released after being treated on-site, after the fire broke out at around 2:20 p.m. CT, the company said. The incident is under investigation, the refiner added.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DINO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.