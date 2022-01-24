Two EDF staff shareholder funds warn market watchdog over EDF situation

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The supervisory boards of two EDF EDF.PA staff shareholder funds said they had written to the head of French stock market regulator to warn over the situation at the state-controlled power group.

The government of President Emmanuel Macron - facing a re-election battle in three months - has ordered the French utility to sell more cheap nuclear power to rivals, prompting the state-owned company's CEO to openly criticise the government.

The French state owns 84% of EDF's shares, which have lost almost 40% of their value since October.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

