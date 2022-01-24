EDF

Two EDF staff shareholder funds warn market watchdog over EDF situation

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

The supervisory boards of two EDF staff shareholder funds said they had written to the head of French stock market regulator to warn over the situation at the state-controlled power group.

The government of President Emmanuel Macron - facing a re-election battle in three months - has ordered the French utility to sell more cheap nuclear power to rivals, prompting the state-owned company's CEO to openly criticise the government.

The French state owns 84% of EDF's shares, which have lost almost 40% of their value since October.

