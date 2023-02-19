US Markets

Two dozen dead after Brazil rains cause calamity

Credit: REUTERS/TRIBUNA DO POVO/CAIO GOMES

February 19, 2023 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Heavy rains in coastal areas of Brazil's southeast have caused flooding and landslides that killed at least 24 people and dislodged hundreds of others, according to media reports on Sunday citing local authorities.

Rescue workers continue to look for victims, reconnect isolated communities and clear roads, some of which remain blocked, trapping a countless number of tourists traveling for Brazil's Carnival celebrations.

The Sao Paulo state government confirmed 19 deaths and 566 dislodged or homeless persons after rains of more than 600 millimeters (23.62 inches) pounded the coast of Brazil's richest state.

Weather forecasts show heavy rains will continue in Sao Paulo's coastal area, challenging rescue workers and raising the prospect of a higher death toll.

The federal government determined the mobilization of several ministries to assist victims, restore infrastructure and start reconstruction work. Sao Paulo state declared a 180-day state of calamity for six cities after what experts described as an unprecedented, extreme weather event.

Operations at the port of Santos, Latin America's largest, were interrupted amid gusts of wind exceeding 55 kpm (34.18 mph) and waves over one meter-high on Saturday, according to a local news outlet.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on his social media account he will visit the main affected areas on Monday.

(Reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasília; Editing by Diane Craft)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.