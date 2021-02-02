US Markets

Two Dorel shareholders reject sweetened take-private bid from Cerberus

Two shareholders of Canadian bicycle maker Dorel Industries Inc said on Tuesday they would vote against a take-private deal from Cerberus Capital Management, a day after the private equity firm sweetened its bid for the company.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Two shareholders of Canadian bicycle maker Dorel Industries Inc DIIb.TO said on Tuesday they would vote against a take-private deal from Cerberus Capital Management, a day after the private equity firm sweetened its bid for the company.

Shares of Dorel were down about 2% at $15.40 on the news.

Investment advisory firms Brandes Investment Partners and Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc, which own about 7% and 12% of outstanding class B subordinate shares of Dorel, respectively, said the revised offer "significantly undervalues" the company. (https://prn.to/39DYVsD)

Cerberus on Monday raised the deal value to about C$16.00 per share from C$14.50 per share, or about C$470 million, offered three months earlier.

The raised bid represents a premium of about 2% to the stock's last close.

Under the earlier deal, affiliates of Cerberus and the family shareholders of Dorel would pay C$14.50 apiece for shares of the company that the family does not currently hold.

($1 = 1.2817 Canadian dollars)

