Two die during heavy rains in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Two people have died amid downpours in an eastern province of South Africa brought down their house, a few months after many were killed in another torrential rain.

"A man and a woman died when their house collapsed," Robert Mckenzie, media liaison officer for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services told Reuters by phone.

KwaZulu-Natal, a province that sits on South Africa's eastern coast, was already one of the worst hit by the heavy rains that killed over 70 people in April.

South Africa's Weather Service warned further downpours were expected. Local media showed images of flooded and damaged roads.

KwaZulu-Natal, where many live in flimsy houses without proper foundations or drainage systems, often gets heavy rain, but April's death toll was rare.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said during a visit to affected communities at the time that such events were partly down to climate change.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Larry King)

