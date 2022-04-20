Two dead after probable methane explosion in Polish coal mine, owner JSW says

Updates with latest developments

WARSAW, April 20 (Reuters) - Two people died and eight were missing after a probable methane explosion in the Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice in southern Poland in the early hours of Wednesday, the owner of the mine, JSW JSW.WA, said.

"The rescue operation after a probable methane explosion continues. Rescuers managed to reach two injured people. Unfortunately, doctor declared them dead. The rescuers are still looking for eight people," the company said on Twitter.

The probable explosion happened shortly after midnight at a depth of 1,000 metres (3,300 feet), the company said. A total of 42 miners were in the area at the time, and 12 have been taken to hospital, with most of the injured suffering burns, it added.

