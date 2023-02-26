Two dead after fire at Mexico's Pemex refinery

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Two people have died of injuries in hospital after a fire at a refinery run by Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, the company said.

Pemex expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and said in the statement late on Saturday that it remains committed to finding the cause of the incident.

Three other workers are still in hospital, the firm added, without specifying the date of the fire that broke out at its Minatitlan refinery in the state of Veracruz.

Pemex reported three fires last Thursday.

The firm said in a statement a fire at its Minatitlan refinery had injured five people.

It also said earlier that day that a separate fire in another facility in the state of Veracruz left five people unaccounted for and three hospitalized.

The third fire was reported by a community alert at a unit at Pemex's Deer Park, Texas, oil refinery.

