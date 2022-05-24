Two dead, 14 injured in Texas elementary school shooting- hospital officials

Adds police confirm suspect arrested

May 24 (Reuters) - At least two children were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in a shooting at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, and a suspect was arrested, according to police, school district and hospital officials.

No official details were immediately available on the circumstances of the midday shooting, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

But Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on its Facebook page that it received 13 children as patients via ambulance or buses for treatment, and that two of those "were deceased."

A second hospital, University Health in San Antonio, said it received two patients from the shooting - one child and one adult.

The Uvalde Police Department said on its Facebook page that the suspect in the shooting had been taken into custody just after 1 p.m. local time.

Earlier, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District posted a message on its Twitter feed describing the incident as "an active shooter" at Robb Elementary, adding, "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus."

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles Editing by Grant McCool)

