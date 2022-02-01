Two Days Left Until Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Trades Ex-Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Westamerica Bancorporation's shares on or after the 4th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Westamerica Bancorporation has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $58.08. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Westamerica Bancorporation has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Westamerica Bancorporation is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Westamerica Bancorporation earnings per share are up 7.0% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Westamerica Bancorporation has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.6% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Westamerica Bancorporation got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

