Two Days Left To Buy Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of February.

Synchrony Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.88 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Synchrony Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $33.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Synchrony Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Synchrony Financial paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SYF Historic Dividend February 1st 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Synchrony Financial's earnings are down 3.0% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Synchrony Financial has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Synchrony Financial for the upcoming dividend? Synchrony Financial's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Synchrony Financial as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Synchrony Financial. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Synchrony Financial and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

