Two Crown Resorts directors resign after critical regulator report

Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd said on Wednesday that ‍Guy Jalland and Michael Johnston have resigned as directors of the casino giant.

The resignations come a day after an industry regulator found Crown to be unsuitable to hold a gambling license for its flagship new Sydney resort unless it makes sweeping changes to its board and culture.

