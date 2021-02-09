Two Crown Resorts directors resign after critical regulator report

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX said on Wednesday that ‍Guy Jalland and Michael Johnston have resigned as directors of the casino giant.

The resignations come a day after an industry regulator found Crown to be unsuitable to hold a gambling license for its flagship new Sydney resort unless it makes sweeping changes to its board and culture.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

