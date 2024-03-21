TWO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as high as $13.19 per share. Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.83 per share, with $14.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.13.

