Two Chinese mutual fund firms drop plans for launches due to insufficient interest

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Two Chinese mutual fund firms have failed to launch planned funds over the past two weeks while dozens more have extended subscription periods, hit hard by a sharp decline in investor risk appetite and underperformance by the industry.

Tongtai Asset Management Co said in a statement this week it was abandoning plans for a hybrid fund after a three-month subscription period without sufficient interest.

That follows BOC International (China) Co's announcement last week that a planned exchange-traded fund targeting new energy vehicle battery stocks had failed to attract enough interest.

"Risk appetite is low given the backdrop of the Fed tightening and Russia-Ukraine tensions," said Ivan Shi, head of research at Shanghai-based fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates next month.

Shi also noted the industry had not been performing well. An index tracking China's active funds .CSI930890 has lost 11% so far this year compared with a 6% decline in the benchmark CSI300 Index .CSI300.

Fundraising by Chinese mutual fund houses slumped to 118.8 billion yuan in January, down 61% from a month earlier and down 76% from a year ago, according to Z-Ben.

Funds that target expensive tech and healthcare stocks have suffered the most, with China's tech-heavy ChiNext .CHINEXTC and STAR .STAR50 markets having tumbled more than 13% this year.

