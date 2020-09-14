Two Charged With Duping Investors Out of $5M With Bogus Bitcoin-Buying Brokerage
New York federal prosecutors charged two men with running a phony bitcoin brokerage service that duped victims of $5 million.
- As alleged in a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, former fugitive Randy Craig Levine and disbarred attorney Philip Reichenthal never bought their two high-rolling investors any bitcoin despite promising to do so.
- One victim, an unnamed âpurported cryptocurrency escrow firm,â wired Levine $3 million to fund an over-the-counter deskâs bitcoin buy, according to prosecutors, who said the second victim, a Florida bitcoin investor, wired Levine $2 million.
- Levine allegedly told the victims their funds were moved into an âescrowâ service and then stopped responding to the victimsâ questions.
- But Levineâs escrow was actually Reichenthalâs money-laundering front, prosecutors allege. They claim Reichenthal wired millions to Russian, Mexican and Guatemalan bank accounts controlled by Levine aliases.
- Levine and Reichenthal allegedly pocketed the money, giving their victims no refunds or bitcoin.
- The pair face allegations of wire fraud, money laundering and commodities fraud in New York federal district court.
- Levine is currently awaiting extradition from Austria; heâs been on the run from U.S. authorities since 2005. Reichenthal was disbarred last October in a Florida court.
