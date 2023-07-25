Two Central Bank Meetings Have Investors on Edge

Fear of inflation and concerns about economic weakness come to mind when one looks at the two important economic events that will unfold this week. Traders are expecting plenty of fireworks on the back of these Central Bank events, while policymakers are very much on the edge, and they are bound to carefully deploy rhetoric and tactics if they want to tame inflation.

Background

The European Central Bank and Federal Reserve are going to come into the spotlight once again, and both of them have similar issues to tackle—although the strength and extent of the issues vary significantly. The common problem that both banks are facing is higher inflation, and in order to tame inflation, they have used extraordinarily hawkish monetary policy, which has slowed economic growth on both continents to a large degree.

The Fed has increased the interest rate 10 times since March 2022—they have lifted the interest rate from 0% all the way to 5.25%. In their most recent meeting, they left the interest rate unchanged as inflation began to drop significantly. This month, the headline U.S. CPI reading printed 3%, which is just one percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%. So the massive pressure on the Fed is no longer there, but the fact that inflation is running hotter than the Fed’s target is worrisome.

The European Central Bank has increased the interest rate by 4% since July 2022 in order to tame inflation. The current CPI reading in the Eurozone is still sitting at 5.5%, a significant improvement from the previous number of 6.1% in May but still massively higher as compared to the ECB’s inflation target of 2%.

The Events

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve Bank will announce the most important decision about their monetary policy, which will not only impact the fixed income market but also equities, forex, and cryptos. The Fed is widely anticipated to increase the interest rate by another 25 basis points.

The other important event will unfold following the Fed’s monetary policy move. On Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to announce its monetary policy. Money and fixed income markets are expecting an interest rate hike of 50 basis points from the bank.

The Playbook

Going into tomorrow, volatility in all markets is bound to increase. Despite the fact that inflation in the U.S. isn’t very far from the Fed’s target rate, the threats for inflation hasn't gone away, and the chances of it remaining sticky are still very real. Therefore, I do think that going into the meeting tomorrow, what matters more is the Fed’s commentary than the decision itself.

Market players already "know" that the Fed will increase the rate by 25 basis points, and it is highly unlikely that we will see anything different. Although, never say never: the other two scenarios could be that the Fed doesn’t hike the rate at all and leaves things as they are, which would be massively bullish for the U.S. equity markets and bearish for the dollar index no matter what the Fed says in their comments. The flip side could be that the Fed increases the rate by 50 basis points, as the labor market is still very buoyant, but that would crush the confidence among equity traders and provide a new lifeline for the dollar index. Again, in this scenario, whatever the Fed’s says will not gain much attention beyond the headline shock.

If the Fed does increase in line with market expectations, this is when what the Fed says will matter. We could see some knee-jerk reactions by traders if the Fed continues to maintain a hawkish tone in their comments, which I think is likely to be the case. But I also think that this will be the last interest rate hike as long as inflation continues to move in the right direction, and the Fed will be hawkish in words only for the remaining year to keep a leash on expectations.

As for the ECB, I think the bank will increase rates by 50 basis points, and there will be at least two more rate hikes. So the bullish case for the Euro very much remains intact, while the equity market will seek comfort in the ECB’s President’s commentary, who will try to assure the market that the situation is under control.

To conclude, the next two days are of high importance, and market players should brace themselves for higher volatility. The base case for the Fed is to increase the interest rate by 25 basis points, and the base case for the ECB is 50 basis points.

