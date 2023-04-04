Two Cellnex board members quit amid pressure to change leadership

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile telecom infrastructure company Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Tuesday two of its board members have left following pressure on the company's management from activist fund TCI.

Bertrand Boudewijn Kan, the former chairman of the board and Leonard Peter Shore, both independent directors, quit, citing "irreconcilable differences with the board" with immediate effect, the company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

