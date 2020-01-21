Two CapitaLand REITs to merge in $6 bln deal

Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - CapitaLand CATL.SI said on Wednesday it had proposed the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust CMLT.SI and CapitaLand Commercial Trust CACT.SI in a cash-and-stock deal valued at S$8.2 billion ($6.1 billion), adding to sector consolidation.

CapitaLand Mall will acquire CapitaLand Commercial units for S$999.1 million in cash and 2,777.5 million new units issued at S$2.59 apiece.

CapitaLand Mall holds a portfolio of shopping centres in Singapore, while CapitaLand Commercial is the city-state's largest office landlord. CapitaLand owns about 28.48% of CapitaLand Mall and 29.37% of CapitaLand Commercial.

The new combined trust called CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is expected to become the third-largest real estate investment trust in Asia-Pacific with a market capitalisation of about S$16.8 billion and a combined property value of about S$22.9 billion.

($1 = 1.3498 Singapore dollars)

