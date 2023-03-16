US Markets

Two Canadian police officers killed responding to call in Edmonton

March 16, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - Two Canadian police officers were killed early on Thursday in the western city of Edmonton after they responded to a call, the city's police service said in a statement.

Police did not provide further details and are due to speak to media at 10 a.m. local time (1600 GMT). Media reports said the two officers were shot.

Killings of police officers when on duty in Canada are relatively rare. In 2022, the total was five, according to data compiled by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Edmonton, with a population of just over 1 million, is the second largest city in the province of Alberta.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.