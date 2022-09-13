Companies
BA

Two C919 narrowbody jets land in Beijing as certification nears

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Two of China's C919 narrowbody jets landed in Beijing on Tuesday, flight-tracking websites showed, as the Chinese-built aircraft nears certification from the aviation regulator.

BEIJING/SYDNEY Sept 13 (Reuters) - Two of China's C919 narrowbody jets landed in Beijing on Tuesday, flight-tracking websites showed, as the Chinese-built aircraft nears certification from the aviation regulator.

The C919, China's rival to the Boeing BA.N 737 MAX and Airbus AIR.PA A320 family of jets, is set to be certified by China's aviation regulator on Sept. 19, China Times reported on Tuesday.

An industry source confirmed the date to Reuters.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Stella Qiu in Sydney Writing by Jamie Freed Editing by David Goodman )

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAAIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular