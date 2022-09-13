Two C919 narrowbody jets land in Beijing as certification nears

BEIJING/SYDNEY Sept 13 (Reuters) - Two of China's C919 narrowbody jets landed in Beijing on Tuesday, flight-tracking websites showed, as the Chinese-built aircraft nears certification from the aviation regulator.

The C919, China's rival to the Boeing BA.N 737 MAX and Airbus AIR.PA A320 family of jets, is set to be certified by China's aviation regulator on Sept. 19, China Times reported on Tuesday.

An industry source confirmed the date to Reuters.

