Two Bp Staff Dead After Major Fire At Ohio Refinery

(RTTNews) - British energy major bp Plc (BP, BP.L) said that two staff have died after suffering injuries in a fire at its Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio.

Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery.

An employee assistance team was on site to support employees impacted by the incident.

The fire was extinguished and the refinery was "safely shut down."

