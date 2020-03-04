Two Big Things We Learned Over the Last 24 Hours: More Market Volatility to Come

As a general rule, paying attention to headlines is not a good thing for investors to do when stocks are volatile. The market reaction to anything at those times is, by definition, exaggerated. That can easily lead to you to attach too much importance to things that will be forgotten in a few weeks, maybe even a few hours. It is far better to focus on what the market reaction tells you, rather than the news itself. If you do that this morning, there are two things that we know now that we did not 24 hours ago, and both suggest more volatility to come.

Firstly, even though the Fed seems to still believe that they are the cure for all ills, yesterday’s rate cut was as good as ignored by the market.

The above chart is for the S&P 500 yesterday, with candles that represent five minutes of trading. The big green one on the left is what happened when the Fed announced a fifty-basis-point (half percent) cut in the Fed Funds rate in the morning. A jump like that in stocks is what you would expect following such an announcement, except for one thing: it lasted only five minutes.

After two days of strong recovery, which was at least in part due to anticipation of a cut, that is probably due to a pretty standard “buy the rumor, sell the fact” effect. That, however, doesn’t mean it has no significance.

The fact that this selloff can happen on a rate cut is quite remarkable, since cuts have long-lasting implications for the desirability of stocks according to basic investing theory. It tells us that whatever it is that was troubling the market yesterday couldn’t be cured by Doctor Powell and his Amazing Rate Cut Elixir.

If that is not just a one-off, it could cause problem in the future to a market accustomed to massive liquidity and free money. If more of the same doesn’t help, what can be done when the next crisis comes along?

Maybe it was just that whatever was troubling the market was bigger than interest rates this time around. All we hear about is the coronavirus story, but this morning suggests that there may be another, more important factor, as I suggested last week.

After Joe Biden’s surprising success in yesterday’s Super Tuesday contests, Dow futures were, at the time of writing, indicating an opening over six hundred points above the previous close. If you needed any proof that the “threat” of Bernie Sanders was a big part of this selloff, the price action relative to the news over the last few days provides it.

On Monday, the Dow had its largest ever single-day point gain, after a weekend filled with bad news about the reported reason for the big drop. You would think that following a break during which the virus claimed its first life in America, and on a day when the head of the CDC told Congress it “almost qualifies” as a pandemic there would be more selling, but no. Stocks soared.

So, what else changed? Joe Biden won a comfortable victory over Sanders in the South Carolina primary.

It should come as no surprise that hedge fund managers and wealthy Wall Street types feel threatened by Sanders, nor that they express their fear in the way they know best, by selling stocks. I am sure that that is seen by his supporters as a good thing and by his detractors as a warning of trouble should he be nominated, but my role here is to assess the market impact of the politics, not the desirability of one candidate or another. After the last few days that impact has become pretty clear.

If that fades today and we head back lower, then the immediate future has to be really bleak. It would mean that the two things that make the market happy, a rate cut and a moderate Democrat, have failed to bring relief, and much bigger losses are likely to come. If on the other hand, the market does consolidate and we see gains over the next couple of days, a return to the highs might even be on the cards.

They say that a week is a long time in politics, but for traders, twenty-four hours is an eternity. Over the last twenty-four we have learned that Wall Street is scared of Sanders and that the Fed’s power to influence markets is more limited with rates at these ultra-low levels than it has been in the past. That is a volatile combination, so more market volatility, possibly in both directions, is to be expected. Whatever happens, though, we seem to be at a pivotal point for the market’s fortunes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.