Two Basic Trading and Investing Strategies for Current Market Conditions

The last few months have been extremely challenging for traders and investors. The huge intraday swings on the way down gave a sense of false hope in what turned out to be a thirty-five percent drop in the S&P 500, and then stocks began a strong recovery, even as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. continued to climb and the massive extent of the economic damage done became clear. In times like that, it is easy to get caught up in the market’s daily mood swings, so it is important for traders and investors alike to take a step back occasionally and formulate a general strategy that can be applied on both bull and bear days.

There are two basic rules to remember when doing that:

1: Don’t Overthink Things

When a market is flying around and every move is exaggerated, most of us feel that we are always missing something. We tend to forget that volatility is primarily a function of reduced liquidity. As a result, most moves will be exaggerated and overdone, and there will be massive correlation, which is a fancy way of saying that the good will get dragged down with the bad on big moves and vice versa.

For example, I said back in March that a twenty percent drop in Amazon (AMZN), a potential beneficiary from everyone staying at home for a while, made no sense. The worst thing you could have done at that point was to overthink things. Just because stocks like AMZN, NFLX and MSFT were obvious buys on that dip, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you have missed something important and that they should be ignored.

There doesn’t have to be some complex reason that you have missed for something to be lower than is logical in a panicked market: The panic itself is enough to drag everything down whether it makes sense or not. In volatile markets, obvious is good.

2: Always Understand that You Could be Wrong in the Short-Term

There is an old market saying that has been repeated often enough to pass into the realm of a cliché, but that, even so, bares repeating here: The market can stay illogical a lot longer than you can stay solvent.

Just because something should happen, that doesn’t mean it will. It is essential that you understand that whether you are a short-term trader or a long-term investor, although the implications are different for each group.

For both traders and investors, it means that you should favor momentum trading over a contrarian style.

For traders, that will enable you to set relatively tight stop-losses. If you join in an existing move, there is much more chance of the position being right initially, allowing you to set a realistic stop close to your entry point. If you are wrong immediately then your basic trade thesis was obviously flawed, and a quick cut makes sense. Keeping losses small is essential to survival in a volatile market, so this is not a time for bottom fishing, a strategy that involves quite wide stops. I look for three consecutive higher closes when looking for a bounce.

For longer-term investors, ironically, it means the exact opposite. While the same momentum-based strategy should be employed, you should set wider stops than usual. Here too I would wait for confirmation of a bounce before jumping in. But since you are not looking to take a quick profit, there is always a risk that the market will turn on you again. If that happens, your “obvious buy” will probably be dragged down once again. However, the long-term logic of owning an AAPL or NFLX on a big drop will remain.

Understanding that you could be wrong in the short term doesn’t always mean cutting quickly when you are. While there should always be a point at which you cut your losses in any trade, whatever its time horizon, in volatile markets, long-term investors should set that point as far away from their entry level as they comfortably can. Eventually, logic will prevail.

Final Thought

Volatile markets are stressful and often confusing, but they offer a lot of opportunity for both traders and investors. In both cases, this is not a time to predict the bottom of a drop, but bargains can be had in obvious places, even if you wait for a few days to confirm a reversal.

