SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Two members of the South Korean central bank's seven-member board saw the need to cut interest rates to support the economy at their meeting last month, although only one of them voted to do so, meeting minutes showed on Tuesday.

An unnamed member other than Shin In-seok, who was the sole dissenter at the Bank of Korea's Nov. 29 meeting, said cutting rates was desirable but he was voting to keep rates steady in order to assess the effects of the previous rate cut in October, the minutes showed.

"Given the weak inflation trend, it is difficult to say the current base rate KROCRT=ECI of 1.25% is easy enough and, therefore, lowering the rate is desirable under the current macroeconomic situation," the unidentified member said, adding that the timing of the next rate cut would likely be the next meeting.

Three of the seven board members were pessimistic about the country's economic outlook, saying the recovery momentum next year won't be strong enough to boost growth while persistently weak inflation and domestic demand will continue to add pressure. The other three members focused more on signs of recovery in the economy, Asia's fourth-largest.

"It is difficult to say next year's South Korean export conditions and the facility investment conditions linked to it, will be different from this year," said Shin, the sole dissenter of the November meeting.

He also added there was the risk of inflation expectations further declining, which would be a major issue for current monetary policy to address.

Two members separately added that the central bank should closely monitor the risk of financial imbalances, the minutes released on Tuesday showed.

