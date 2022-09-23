US Markets
SCHN

Two Aveva shareholders plan to oppose Schneider takeover offer

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Canada-based Mawer Investment Management and M&G Investments, shareholders in Aveva Plc, intend to reject Schneider Electric's 9.5 billion pounds ($10.37 billion) takeover offer, calling the offer "opportunistic".

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada-based Mawer Investment Management and M&G Investments, shareholders in Aveva Plc AVV.L, intend to reject Schneider Electric's SCHN.PA 9.5 billion pounds ($10.37 billion) takeover offer, calling the offer "opportunistic".

French industrial group Schneider Electric on Wednesday said it would proceed with a full takeover of the British software company, offering 31 pounds per share.

"We view the current bid as opportunistic, taking advantage of a temporarily depressed share price. As long-term investors, we are willing to be patient and expect the market should better reflect the value of the business over time," Peter Lampert, portfolio manager at Mawer said in a mail to Reuters.

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported Mawer's plan to reject the offer.

The statement resonates with another investor in Aveva, M&G Investments.

"M&G is materially underwhelmed with the opportunistic 31-pound offer from Schneider for the remainder of Aveva, and we're disappointed that the Aveva board has recommended the bid to shareholders," Rory Alexander, fund manager, M&G Investments, said.

"M&G intends to vote against the bid in the belief that patience will be rewarded well in excess of what Schneider is offering," he added.

Mawer Investments holds a 1.5% stake in Aveva, making it the eight largest shareholder in the company, while M&G Investment holds a 0.43% interest, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 0.9157 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A, additional reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHNPRU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular