Two AstraZeneca drugs get EU backing for treatment of some breast cancers

June 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its cancer drugs Lynparza, developed with Merck & Co MRK.N and Enhertu, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, were recommended for the treatment of some high-risk breast cancers in the European Union.

