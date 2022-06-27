US Markets
AZN

Two AstraZeneca drugs get EU backing for treatment of some breast cancers

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL WISNIEWSKI

AstraZeneca said on Monday its cancer drugs Lynparza, developed with Merck & Co and Enhertu, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, were recommended for the treatment of some high-risk breast cancers in the European Union.

June 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its cancer drugs Lynparza, developed with Merck & Co MRK.N and Enhertu, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, were recommended for the treatment of some high-risk breast cancers in the European Union.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular