Two advisories recommend BP investors oppose activist climate resolution

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Investor advisories ISS and Glass Lewis recommended BP BP.L shareholders oppose a climate resolution filed by activist group Follow This at the company's annual general meeting later this month.

