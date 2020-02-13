Two 16%+ Dividends That Look Too Good to Be True (and Are!)

By Michael Foster

If youaEURtmre like most income investors, you stop in your tracks when you spot a massive payoutaEUR"like 16% or more. A yield like that means youaEURtmre doubling the marketaEURtms historical annual return in dividends alone.

WhataEURtms not to like?

Too bad dividends that big are almost always warning signs. ThataEURtms the case with the two stocks weaEURtmre going to dive into today. YouaEURtmll want to avoid their aEURoesiren songaEUR 16%+ payouts nowaEUR"or sell if theyaEURtmre taking up space in your portfolio.

When the Market and Reality Part Ways

This story actually starts more than a decade agoaEUR"in the middle of the collapse of 2008.

If you were investing back then, you likely remember the phrase aEURoemortgage-backed securityaEURaEUR"MBS for short. This is a kind of derivative that was supposed to make mortgage markets safer, but actually made them explode.

HereaEURtms how an MBS works: imagine you have a collection of, say, 100 mortgages and you bundle those mortgages together and say that all of those mortgages make up a company. The companyaEURtms assets are those mortgages, and its operating income is the interest payments borrowers pay on their homes.

You can now sell bonds based on the companyaEURtms creditworthiness (which will be a reflection of the mortgage borrowersaEURtm combined creditworthiness). Or you could sell stocks in the company, whose value would rise and fall based on whether those mortgages are paid off early, whether they default, if theyaEURtmre refinanced and so on.

The bonds and stocks in these types of aEURoecompaniesaEUR were the mortgage-backed securities that wrecked the global economy. ItaEURtms easy to see why: that company is an abstraction of a bunch of debts, and the bonds and stocks in those debts are an abstraction of an abstraction.

In short, the market got too far removed from reality, and the house of cards broke down.

This is why banks are more careful with mortgage-backed securities today, and many avoid them altogether. But a worrying trend has emerged: a re-emergence of the MBS in the form of the collateralized loan obligation, or CLO.

CLOs: 2008 All Over Again?

CLOs work just like mortgage-backed securities: same structure, same level of abstraction, same amount of speculation. The difference is that, instead of mortgages being bundled together, itaEURtms business loans.

Like mortgage-backed securities, these are fine investmentsaEUR"until they arenaEURtmt. If businesses are doing well and have enough cash flow to pay their debts, CLOs work. ThataEURtms why two publicly traded CLO-investment specialists, Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), looked great for a while:

CLO Darlings Doing Great … for Now



In just two years, from early 2016 to early 2018, these companies delivered 50%+ total returns. And investors were happy with the massive dividends, which were in the high teens at the time. Even now, ECC yields 16% and OXLC yields 17%.

Then this happened:

ECCaEURtms Returns Go Cold



ECC flatlined, underperforming the less risky S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) from early 2018 to early 2020, and things donaEURtmt look like theyaEURtmll get much better today. In part, this is due to managementaEURtms high fees, which are almost 10% of the companyaEURtms total assets.

But thataEURtms not the only reason. Since 2017, worries that the business loans in CLOs may earn less interest in the future have driven down these derivativesaEURtm market value, which means the value of ECCaEURtms investments has been falling for years, starting even when ECCaEURtms stock price was soaring.

Worries Mount Over CLOs



Source: Eagle Point Credit Company, CEF Insider

OXLC has done much better, at least on a stock-price basis. But as this chart shows, thereaEURtms reason to worry:

A Huge Dip in Late 2019



While OXLC was crushing the stock market for years, it took a big dive in late 2019 because its net asset value fell 17.4%. When the company reiterated that it would keep paying its current dividend, investors bought back in, and a 2.6% gain in its NAV in early February has helped attract more investor attention.

ThereaEURtms just one problem: its NAV, at $6.81 per share, is still down from the $8.01 it was less than six months ago, so at current prices youaEURtmre paying more for assets that, even if theyaEURtmve stabilized, havenaEURtmt fully recovered. Worse, at OXLCaEURtms current price, youaEURtmre paying a 35%+ premium to NAV.

Yield hunters may wave this away as a non-issue; as long as theyaEURtmre getting their dividends, theyaEURtmre happy. But this NAV decline puts their dividends at risk.

At current levels, OXLC needs to earn a 23.8% annualized return just to maintain its payouts without digging into its portfolio to pay shareholders. Since thataEURtms more than double the companyaEURtms annualized return since it started operating in 2011, a dividend cut is likely. When that comes, many of OXLCaEURtms yield-thirsty investors will sellaEUR"and fast.

