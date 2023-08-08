TWLO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.04, changing hands as low as $57.10 per share. Twilio Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWLO's low point in its 52 week range is $41 per share, with $90.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.95.

