TWLO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.11, changing hands as high as $79.29 per share. Twilio Inc shares are currently trading up about 19.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TWLO's low point in its 52 week range is $41 per share, with $185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.37.
