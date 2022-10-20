Twitter's workforce likely to be hit with massive cuts in coming months - report

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR.N that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of the social media company's 7,500 workers, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing interviews and certain documents.

