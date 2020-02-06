Twitter's (TWTR) Illogical-Looking Response to Earnings Really Is Illogical

Twitter (TWTR) released earnings this morning; they missed big time on EPS and guided at the light end for revenue in Q1 of this year. Yet at the time of writing, the stock is trading around nine percent higher than yesterday’s close. That prompts some questions. “Why?” is the obvious one, but follow-ups such as “Is the move up sustainable?” are actually more interesting from the perspective of traders and investors.

What seem like illogical reactions to earnings are baffling to those new to the stock market, but they are actually pretty commonplace. Usually though, the move is completely logical when you look a little longer. This time, not so much.

Twitter reported net earnings per share of $0.15 ($0.25 adjusted for one-time gains and costs) versus the consensus estimate for $0.29. Revenue was a little higher than expected and broke through the billion-dollar level for the first time, but none of that warrants a massive jump in the stock. If anything, you might expect a slight drop.

In these cases when a post-earnings move makes no sense based on the headline number, the answer often lies in underlying metrics or comments. It may be increased guidance, or something else that makes for optimism about the future. That seems to be the case here, but the deeper you dig into the report, the less logical a big upward move seems. Add in other factors, and a retracement of that move looks to be coming soon.

Apparently the reason for the surge was a good number for Monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs). That metric was reported as being at its highest level ever, but there should be some context to that. mDAUs are a number that Twitter themselves made up. They use it in place of the accepted MAU (Monthly Active User) that the rest of the industry reports. Now, call me cynical, but the switch suggests to me that mDAUs make Twitter look better than MAUs, so I am not that impressed by a “good” number there.

That said though, increased users, particularly “monetizable” users, is obviously a good thing. The problem here is that there are issues monetizing those users.

Last quarter, Twitter revealed problems with its Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) product. Those problems persist. They say they have “made progress” on a new version of MAP and that it is expected to be completed later this year. That is all a bit vague, given that the problems caused TWTR to lose around twenty percent when reported last quarter.

That isn’t the only bad news in the release either. A large part of Twitter’s success over the last few years has been that they have shown an ability to rein in costs and focus on profitability. Given that, the plans mentioned here to expand hiring and focus on expansion may not be viewed over time as the positive that the initial reaction suggests.

All in all, this is a case where first impressions are more likely to be correct than those formed after more detailed analysis, and that view is reinforced by a study of past reactions to earnings and subsequent trends.

You can see from the chart above that TWTR tends to overreact to earnings news, good or bad. The initial move has been followed by a retracement in each of the last three quarters. The timing varies a bit, but the trend is the same. This time, even the reason for the reaction is questionable, so there must be a very good chance that that pattern repeats itself over the next few weeks.

Twitter’s earnings weren’t terrible, but they weren’t that great either. The problems that caused a massive drop in the stock three months ago are still around, if slowly being dealt with, and, whatever spin you choose to put on it, this was still a bottom-line miss. As the market opened this morning, the buying is accelerating and that may continue for a day or two. However, the underlying numbers and the past trends both suggest that before too long, the stock will reverse and give up those gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.