Twitter's (TWTR) Drop on Earnings may be an Opportunity Before Long

The market cannot be wrong. That was one of the first lessons I was taught when I started working in a dealing room, more years ago than I care to remember. However, that doesn’t mean that the market doesn’t sometime present opportunities. It cannot be wrong immediately, but the fact that prices move at all tells you that it is always wrong at any given moment in terms of the future. The opportunities come when you see a price responding logically enough to short-term disappointments, which will fade or reverse over time, especially if there are other, longer-term, positive indications.

Twitter (TWTR), for example, is one of this morning’s biggest losers, down around thirteen percent in pre-market trading after releasing earnings after yesterday’s close. That makes sense in the context of a disappointing print on their most watched metric, user growth, and guidance for revenue in this quarter that is below what Wall Street was expecting. However, the rest of the report suggests that this knee jerk reaction will reverse before too long.

Neither miss was massive. Monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) were 199 million, versus 200 million anticipated, while the guidance was for revenue of between $980 million and $1.8 billion, versus expectations for around $1.06 billion. On the revenue side, it should be pointed out that the Q4 2020 results contained guidance for between $940 million and $1.04 billion in Q1 2021, and sales actually came in right at the top end of that at $1.04 billion. That indicates that, whether as a result of their inclination or their modeling, Twitter tends to lowball revenue projections. In part as a result of that, EPS guidance issued last quarter for this period was also on the low side. The company said three months ago that they expected to show a bottom line in Q1 of between -$50 million and break even, whereas they actually reported a profit that worked out to $0.16 per share.

It seems that conservative guidance has become a thing at Twitter, so is another instance of that really a cause for concern?

One could even argue that the mDAU number wasn’t anywhere near as bad as it could have been either. For years, the conventional wisdom has been that Twitter the biggest beneficiary of the rise of Donald Trump, and yet they still managed to grow mDAUs by seven million over last quarter in the period in which he was banned from the platform.

Even if we accept that this number is a disappointment, does it justify such a massive drop in the stock? As I said, user growth is still TWTR’s most watched metric, but the question is whether it should be. For years, the knock on Twitter was that even though it was massive and still growing, it consistently failed to attract enough ads, particularly in the mobile space, to monetize those users successfully. Recently, that is what they have been working on, with strong results. Their Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) offering seems to have addressed their weakness in mobile ad revenue and is continuing to prompt strong growth in that area. Overall ad revenue jumped thirty-two percent last quarter, following a thirty-one percent increase the quarter before and, more importantly for the future, total ad engagement was up eleven percent.

TWTR trading lower after missing expectations on the most closely followed number in their quarterly reports is far from wrong; in fact, it is both right and inevitable. If you look beyond that, however, you see a company that is growing revenue and profits faster than expected, even within that context. That is a good sign and, after maybe a couple of days of weakness as analysts adjust their estimates lower on the back of these numbers, it makes a significant bounce in the stock look likely.

