Twitter’s scarce suitors, Didi’s New York exit: podcast

Peter Thal Larsen Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - As Elon Musk dangles a $41 billion offer, Breakingviews columnists discuss whether anybody will end up buying the social network in this Viewsroom podcast. Plus, the Chinese ride-hailing firm cancels its U.S. listing less than a year after arriving, leaving shareholders stranded.

